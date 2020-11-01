discussion
Justin Clegg
Maker
Hi everyone👋 My name is Justin and I’m the creator of Relay! I've worked with many companies in the past where I’ve helped enable conversations between businesses and consumers through conversational mediums. Instead of building a traditional conversational UI (which can be time and labor intensive for users to manage) Relay provides businesses with a One Tap Customer Experience™ platform to easily communicate with customers with one tap. Service professionals use Relay to introduce themselves, share their ETA, provide status updates, request payments, tips and request online reviews and referrals—all with one tap. All of these interactions are available through an elegant UI that displays 6 configurable widgets. One tap messages are designed to be pre-written and fully customizable to help businesses share consistent, personalized updates to every customer at scale. With Relay, you get better relationships, more transparency, deeper loyalty and overall happier customers. Right now we serve businesses in the Home Services vertical and are quickly expanding into new verticals. There are many businesses in this space doing awesome things with CRM, scheduling and review management. We're not a CRM and reviews are just one of the many features we offer. Our goal is to provide the easiest and most comprehensive one tap communication platform in the market. We offer mobile iOS and Android apps along with a web app. We also happen to be launching on my 32nd birthday! 🎉 I'll be happy to answer any questions you have! FYI - anyone who refers us to a Home Service business that signs up for Relay can earn $150 per referral (P.s. no limit and there are 5 million home service businesses in North America).Happy Relaying!
