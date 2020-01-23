Relay
An extension that adds Discord-style chat to every website
Discussion
Jitin Dodd
Damn bro, this is sick! What tech did you use to make it work? I'd imagine you need it to scale like crazy given you're chatting across the whole freaking internet.
@jitindodd Thanks for the kind words! The API is written in Elixir, which is super concurrent out-of-the-box. The hardest part was probably ensuring the app (basically a React app embedded in an iframe) remains performant on every web page. We optimized like crazy.
My mind is actually blown, haven't seen something like this on PH in forever, hats off to the founders!
@joe_keller Thank you! We haven't seen anything like it either, so we had to build it!
Thanks for hunting us, @kevin! And thanks @wheeling51 for your help on the thumbnail! Hi Product Hunt! 😻 This is a dream come true. I’m so excited to launch Relay, a browser extension that adds chat to every website. With Relay, every domain has a built-in, chat-based community that’s at most a click away. Think of it like embedded Discord in your browser, where the channel is whatever website you’re on. People are chatting live right now on producthunt.com! We built Relay to provide a categorically more seamless social experience. We’ve given every domain its own community in a web that’s increasingly dominated by only a few unscrupulous social platforms. We couldn’t be more excited to have you join us. People are already using Relay to get help on Stackoverflow, engage with their own site’s visitors, watch shows together on Netflix, solicit career advice on LinkedIn, talk to other developers on localhost, instantly connect in online classrooms, leave their mark on Google, and pretty much anything else you can think of. It would mean the world to us if you helped us by sharing Relay, whether on social media or offline with your friends. A community is only as great as its members, and I’m sure you all know some great people! If you have any questions or feedback, please leave a comment below or chat with me on Relay. - Sam
This is an awesome concept, and I can already see a lot of use cases. Do you have any new features in the pipeline?
Hi Andro, thanks for your question! Here are just a few of our plans in ascending order of excitement: * better search (e.g., you could search some Python documentation to see if anyone has asked the same question); * auto-generating FAQs for a given site (goes hand-in-hand with search); * opening our API and building a platform for bot developers; * making Relay available as a script tag, so all visitors of a given website can join the chat (not just users who have downloaded the extension). Hope you’re as pumped about these features as we are!