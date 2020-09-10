  1. Home
Relativty

An an open-source VR headset

Relativty, an Open-source VR headset with a 2K 120FPS Display, SteamVR supports, and experimental room-scaling. You can build it for $200.
Max Coutte
Maker
🎈
I built an Open-source VR headset
Hi all, After watching Sword Art Online (an anime about VR) with Gabriel a few years ago we set out to build our own VR headset. We open sourced it and made a Discord server with hundreds of other VR enthusiasts who helped improve the headset. We are now really excited to release Relativty based on what we learned with our community! It still feels a little surreal for us that we did exactly what we wanted since middle school: to build our own VR headset, play with it, experiment with it, and surround ourselves with other VR enthusiasts. We hope more people will join in and that you’ll appreciate our headset. Let us know what you think!
Oussama Ammar
Hunter
Co-Founder @ The Family
I know Maxime since he is 15 years. I am very excited to hunt is product today. In a world where knowledge is freely available, this what it is possible to do. It is very impressive.
Adrien GuilmineauCo-Founder & CEO @ Sidekick
Had the opportunity to try out the finished product and it’s mind-blowing what you can do with his kit 💥 thanks Maxime for building this and making it accessible to all!
