Home
Product
Rekindle
Rekindle
Curated and niche dating community for previously married
Rekindle is curated and niche dating community for previously marrieds.
Launched in
Android
,
User Experience
,
Dating
+1 by
Rekindle
About this launch
Rekindle
Curated and niche dating community for previously married
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Rekindle by
Rekindle
was hunted by
Abhishek Kashyap
in
Android
,
User Experience
,
Dating
. Made by
Abhishek Kashyap
. Featured on September 2nd, 2022.
Rekindle
is not rated yet. This is Rekindle's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#132
