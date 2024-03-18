Sign in
Reflex
Build web apps in Pure Python
Build a web app in pure Python in minutes. Deploy with a single command. Completely customizable UI. Scale from a small prototype to a full production web app.
Web App
Open Source
Developer Tools
Reflex
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Radix UI
Our core components and theming system are based on Radix UI.
React
Our components are built on top of React and we support wrapping any existing React component and using it in Reflex
FastAPI
Our backends are FastAPI apps that run on the server.
About this launch
Reflex
Build web apps in Pure Python 10x faster
Reflex by
Reflex
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Web App
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
tom gotsman
,
Nikhil Rao
,
Elijah Ahianyo
,
Martin Xu
,
Masen Furer
,
Thomas Brandeho (Lendemor)
and
Alek Petuskey
. Featured on April 17th, 2024.
Reflex
is not rated yet. This is Reflex's first launch.
