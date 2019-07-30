Refinery
The power of serverless made easy via a drag-and-drop editor
#4 Product of the DayToday
Matthew Bryant
Please feel free to ask us any questions you have! You can also read our docs for more information on the specifics: https://docs.refinery.io
This product is mind-blowing stuff. One of the few "2 days to 2 minutes" pitches that is actually true. I had a personal project that took me a weekend to get set up in the AWS console with all the different Lambdas / APIGateway / SQS configs. Recreated it on Refinery by dragging 3 blocks together and customizing some lambda code inline 🤯UI is snappy and the team is super helpful. Can't recommend it enough 👍
@patrick_finlay Thank you, Patrick! It is hilarious to reflect on AWS war stories like that. The efforts we go through to scale! THE SHOW MUST GO ON!
Refinery is awesome stuff, makes it super simple to just get stuff up when we want to test out something before building it into our whole stack, yet still powerful enough that I could probably drag and drop the majority of my backend stack that took weeks to build out.
Congrats on launching! This looks awesome and I'll definitely be trying it out.
This is fantastic - I needed to automate a script that runs every day and I was able to set it up with Refinery in like 2 seconds flat. It's been really nice to run it with Refinery because their UI makes it simple to manage, edit, and test. It was super simple to setup, and the team is constantly coming out with new stuff! I love this product and I highly recommend.