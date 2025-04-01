Launches
Refgrow
Refgrow
See 1 previous launch
Refgrow
Add an affiliate program to your SaaS in minutes
Visit
Upvote 53
Turn your users into affiliates — right inside your SaaS. Refgrow lets you embed a native affiliate dashboard into your product in minutes. No external tools. No earnings limits. From just $9/mo.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Growth Hacking
•
SaaS
•
Affiliate marketing
50% OFF
Refgrow by
Refgrow
was hunted by
Alexander Belogubov
in
. Made by
Alexander Belogubov
. Featured on April 7th, 2025.
Refgrow
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 5th, 2024.