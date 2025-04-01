Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Refgrow
This is a launch from Refgrow
See 1 previous launch
Refgrow

Refgrow

Add an affiliate program to your SaaS in minutes
Turn your users into affiliates — right inside your SaaS. Refgrow lets you embed a native affiliate dashboard into your product in minutes. No external tools. No earnings limits. From just $9/mo.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Growth HackingSaaSAffiliate marketing

Meet the team

Refgrow gallery image
Refgrow gallery image
Refgrow gallery image
Refgrow gallery image
Refgrow gallery image
Refgrow gallery image
Refgrow gallery image
Tana
Tana
Ad
Put your notes to work with voice and AI

Built with

About this launch
Refgrow
Refgrow
Add an affiliate program to your SaaS in minutes
53
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Refgrow by
Refgrow
was hunted by
Alexander Belogubov
in Growth Hacking, SaaS, Affiliate marketing. Made by
Alexander Belogubov
. Featured on April 7th, 2025.
Refgrow
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 5th, 2024.