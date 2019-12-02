Discussion
I worked with @parthi_logan for years at Google and am excited to hunt his project. Referlist is a great tool for anyone making landing pages and testing ideas before fully building their product. It's super simple to setup and you only pay if your product takes off. I've been building a bunch of new projects recently and am excited to use Referlist for my next one!
Thanks for hunting Referlist @mulligan! Hey there Product Hunt 🐱! Excited to launch Referlist, a simple way to increase sign-ups on your landing page for pre-product launches. Give your users early access to your product when they share it with their friends! I make A LOT of landing pages. Whenever I want to test an idea, I'll make a website with a sign-up form to see how excited people are about a concept. I wanted to encourage word of mouth growth and incentivize my users to share these sites with their friends. Robinhood was able to amass nearly one million sign-ups via their referral program, so I tried googling for an easy way to add something similar to my page. Everything I found was expensive, too complicated and came pre-packaged with a landing page which I didn't want. I ended up building a custom solution for myself and it worked great! I noticed other friends launching projects doing the same, so we built Referlist to save everyone some time. Here's what it has to offer: 👨💻 No coding required. It's plug-and-play like Drift. Takes 5 minutes to setup 🆓 It's free to get started. You only pay if you get more than 100 sign-ups so you can feel free to launch as many failed experiments as your heart desires at no cost! 🗄️ Export your users to CSV or Mailchimp 🎨 Add a custom message and use custom colors on your waitlist page 🍉 Seed your waitlist so that it doesn't look completely empty for the first few sign-ups Any feedback is welcome! Feel free to email me directly at parthi@referlist.co or tweet at @parthi_logan Cheers, Parthi and the Referlist team
