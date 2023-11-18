Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
ReferLink
Ranked #8 for today
ReferLink
Calendly for job referrals
Visit
Upvote 48
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Securing referrals is the worst part of a job hunt. ReferLink automates the referral process so you can focus on landing your dream job. Simply create a ReferLink, share it with your extended network, and let the referrals pile up!
Launched in
Hiring
Tech
Career
by
ReferLink
About this launch
ReferLink
Calendly for job referrals.
0
reviews
68
followers
Follow for updates
ReferLink by
ReferLink
was hunted by
Alex Young
in
Hiring
,
Tech
,
Career
. Made by
Alex Young
. Featured on November 19th, 2023.
ReferLink
is not rated yet. This is ReferLink's first launch.
Upvotes
48
Comments
9
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#223
Report