Reelgood Remote for Roku
Less time searching, more time watching on your Roku
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Eli Chamberlin
Maker
Thanks for the hunt Chris! Eli here, head of product & design at Reelgood. We've had this one in internal beta for while and are super excited to share it. At Reelgood it's our mission to connect us to the shows and movies we love as quickly as possible. The Roku remote and launching content directly to device is our latest attempt to make watching that much easier and, to us, it feels like a giant leap forward. No more scrolling endlessly on the TV from 10 ft away, no more finding something on your phone and then wondering where the remote is and having to type it in with an endless combination of lefts, rights, ups, and downs. One place to find what to watch, where to watch it, and then watch it. Our dev team built the first version as a hackathon project, pulling together a couple pretty standard device discovery protocols to see if we could find some of the smart TVs or Roku devices on our network. Once we had that part, we experimented with our existing dataset to see what we could send to the various devices to launch apps and content. Thanks to Roku's really solid discovery and launch protocol support and developer documentation, we were able to get the remote and content launching POC down relatively quickly. But it took a lot more to get it running right. For example, dealing with Roku enabled TVs versus simple streaming sticks and sorting thru each app and all their various linking behaviors. So, despite the speedy start, more than a few sleepless nights from more than a few people went into this one. Right now, we're working on support for more platforms including LG, Android TV and Fire TV devices, so look for that and the public version of the iOS app soon. Sorry for the Testflight only support on iOS for now, but we didn't want to wait any longer to get this into people's hands so we can start improving it!
UpvoteShare