Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Reef
Reef
Spreadsheet Hack for the Busy You.
Visit
Upvote 87
A data storyteller and hack that helps you analyze trends, create visualizations and explain your findings through interactive audio conservations and texts.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Audio
•
Data & Analytics
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Reef
Spreadsheet Hack for the Busy You.
Follow
87
Points
5
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Reef by
Reef
was hunted by
Frank
in
Productivity
,
Audio
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Frank
and
MD Mehedi Hasan
. Featured on February 9th, 2025.
Reef
is not rated yet. This is Reef's first launch.