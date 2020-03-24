Redraw by Sticker Mule

Discussion
Anthony Thomas
Maker
Pro
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I'm really excited to share Redraw with you today. Millions of source artwork files are trapped as low resolution images. Regular people and designers get stuck trying to use these images with tremendous difficulty. Redraw helps anyone who doesn't have a high-res version of their artwork get one, easily. Redraw converts your image into a high resolution vector graphic that can be enlarged infinitely and never lose its quality. We charge a flat rate, regardless of difficulty and you don't pay until you're happy with the result. Can't wait for you to try it!
