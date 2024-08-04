Launches
Red Flags
Track your date's red flags
Discover the red and green flags in your dating life with Red Flags. Track and reflect on your dates to make informed decisions for healthier relationships. Download now!
Launched in
iOS
Tech
Lifestyle
by
About this launch
Red Flags by
was hunted by
Mohameth Seck
in
iOS
,
Tech
,
Lifestyle
. Made by
Mohameth Seck
. Featured on August 5th, 2024.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
