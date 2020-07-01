Discussion
Hi I’m Nev, the maker of Recrooit - super happy to be here :) We decided to launch earlier than we planned, hoping our network of industry professionals will be able to help their peers who lost jobs during this pandeminc land a new gig. In short, Recrooit is the first (and only) referral-based platform with an automated recruitment process for companies. When hiring through Recrooit you are able to: - Post a vacancy to our platform in a few simple clicks - Keep control over cost per hire by setting the bounty yourself - Say goodbye to cold outreach - Connect with passive talent globally, thanks to the network of industry professionals - Reduce time-to-hire with a faster and more efficient sourcing process - Grow your talent pool 🔥🔥🔥 Finally, we’ve prepared a LIFETIME deal for the launch; so if you post a job today, you’ll enjoy a 30% discount, happily ever after :) As a Recrooiter, you now have a way to help your friends and peers land their dream jobs, while earning a bounty for your effort. Candidate ownership is simply resolved through the app - once a candidate is recommended, other Recrooiters can’t recommend them for that same position. Additionally, before you can recommend a candidate, they need to verify that it’s OK to share their data with third party (companies). We welcome all Product Hunters to join our community, and we’re eager to hear your feedback! Feel free to ask away, we’ll be here to help and answer any questions.🤞
I love the way Recrooit gives you all the perks of using a full-on recruitment agency, but takes away all the hassle of the traditional recruitment process. It takes job boards and recruitment agencies and takes away the best of both worlds.
Recrooit is a breath of fresh air! Its biggest advantage? It takes the friction out of recruiting and makes it more fun. Keep up the good work!
Congrats @nevena_sofranic on the official launch here! So stoked to see such an amazing idea turned into the awesome product. 🔥
Game-changing app in the field of recruitment. Easy to use, intuitive UX and super-devoted team behind the project.