Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Record + Zendesk
Ranked #4 for today
Record + Zendesk
Unlock the unknown, now from Zendesk
Visit
Upvote 47
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Record is the most convenient customer-facing way to help your users share their issues with all the data you need, By simply recording them. It allows you to be more productive, focused, and efficient while making your user happy.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
by
Record <> Zendesk integration
Macrometa
Ad
Build real-time apps in minutes - not months
About this launch
Record <> Zendesk integration
Unlock The Unknown, now from Zendesk.
0
reviews
60
followers
Follow for updates
Record + Zendesk by
Record <> Zendesk integration
was hunted by
Ohad Ronen
in
Productivity
,
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
. Made by
Ohad Netanel Ronen
and
Tom Brachel
. Featured on October 31st, 2022.
Record <> Zendesk integration
is not rated yet. This is Record <> Zendesk integration 's first launch.
Upvotes
47
Comments
6
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#5
Report