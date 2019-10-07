Discussion
Mark Fershteyn
Maker
Hey PH, Mark here. I'm the co-founder and CEO of Recapped 🎉 If you're in sales, then you know that most of your time is spent chasing stakeholders, managing emails, and hoping nothing falls apart. Especially with larger, more complex deals. That's why we built Recapped, the first client-facing project management platform. Easily collaborate on next steps, manage contracts, and chat in real-time. Recapped helps you close deals faster and seamlessly onboard clients. We're excited to announce our integration with Salesforce, and offer a promo for 30% off your first year of Recapped (just use PROMO30 at checkout) Love to hear your thoughts, and I'm here to answer your questions :) - Mark
