Recap Dashboard
Recap Dashboard
Unbeatably private crypto taxes
Crypto tax sucks – we can make it better. Our intuitive, accurate and incredibly fast software means you have complete real-time visibility of your wallets and transactions in complete privacy.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Crypto
,
Privacy
by
Recap
About this launch
Recap
Unbeatably private crypto taxes
5
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Recap Dashboard by
Recap
was hunted by
David Collins
in
Fintech
,
Crypto
,
Privacy
. Made by
David Collins
,
Daniel Howitt
and
Ben Shepheard
. Featured on January 24th, 2023.
Recap
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on December 26th, 2019.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#99
