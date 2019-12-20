  1. Home
  2.  → Recap

Recap

The only crypto tax product with end-to-end encryption

Recap is the only crypto tax calculator with end-to-end encryption. It lets you collect all of your cryptocurrency related data in one highly secure place, and then calculate your tax gain/loss - All whilst ensuring your private financial data remains yours!
Recap's tax report feature | Recap BlogRecap's tax report feature Displaying how Recap's tax report feature works, what information it shows and what it looks like Recap is cryptocurrency tax and accounting application that allows users to track their cryptocurrency finances and gain clarity on their tax position. All of this is done using end-to-end encryption, ensuring the user's privacy and security.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
George Benton
George Benton
Maker
Hello everyone! Recap aims to make cryptocurrency taxation simple and quick, whilst allowing you to maintain control over your own financial data. We are UK based and will be expanding our tax services to the US by January 2020. Users from all over the world can already connect their accounts and use the portfolio tracking and analytics for absolutely free! Very excited to get your feedback and any suggestions - George
UpvoteShare