George Benton
Maker
Hello everyone! Recap aims to make cryptocurrency taxation simple and quick, whilst allowing you to maintain control over your own financial data. We are UK based and will be expanding our tax services to the US by January 2020. Users from all over the world can already connect their accounts and use the portfolio tracking and analytics for absolutely free! Very excited to get your feedback and any suggestions - George
