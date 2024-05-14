reap (beta)

TensorFlow 5,034 upvotes

We couldn't have built a end-to-end optimized video processing pipeline without Tensorflow. Its one of the best choice in similar applications.

Tailwind CSS 4,952 upvotes

We could not have shipped this product without the help of tailwind. Its extensive library allowed us to ship features with speed. Offered efficent designer-developer collaboration.

GPT-4 by OpenAI 3,020 upvotes

reap is powered by OpenAI GPT-4o on LLM layer. The performance, quality, cost, and ease of use is the key in selecting GPT-4o over other LLMs.