reap (beta)

Turn long videos into social ready clips with AI

reap is a generative AI tool that repurposes long videos, podcasts, webinars, reviews, and interviews into engaging, social-ready Reels, Shorts, and TikToks with just a click. Automate your editing, save time, post more, and rapidly grow your followers.
We couldn't have built this without...
We couldn't have built a end-to-end optimized video processing pipeline without Tensorflow. Its one of the best choice in similar applications.
We could not have shipped this product without the help of tailwind. Its extensive library allowed us to ship features with speed. Offered efficent designer-developer collaboration.
reap is powered by OpenAI GPT-4o on LLM layer. The performance, quality, cost, and ease of use is the key in selecting GPT-4o over other LLMs.
