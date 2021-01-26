discussion
Cameron Hendrix
MakerCo-Founder at Magellan AI
Hey Product Hunters 👋 — My co-founder Rex and I founded Magellan AI back in 2017 to bring data and transparency to the podcast advertising market. Since then, we’ve worked with advertisers spending hundreds of millions of dollars a year on podcast ads. The brands we work with are always looking for inspiration when it comes to copy - so we built Really Good Podcast Ads to share some of our favorite ads week after week out of the millions we process. New ads will be posted weekly - sign up on ReallyGoodPodcastAds.com to get an email in your inbox every week with the latest ones. Happy listening! 🎧
