Really Good Podcast Ads

Search great podcast ads by brand, show, industry, or genre

From the world's largest database of podcasts and advertisers, Magellan AI has selected really good podcast ads and organized them by advertiser, industry, podcast, and genre. Listen to ads to inspire your next campaign or check out the competition!
discussion
Cameron Hendrix
Hey Product Hunters 👋 — My co-founder Rex and I founded Magellan AI back in 2017 to bring data and transparency to the podcast advertising market. Since then, we’ve worked with advertisers spending hundreds of millions of dollars a year on podcast ads. The brands we work with are always looking for inspiration when it comes to copy - so we built Really Good Podcast Ads to share some of our favorite ads week after week out of the millions we process. New ads will be posted weekly - sign up on ReallyGoodPodcastAds.com to get an email in your inbox every week with the latest ones. Happy listening! 🎧
Oleh HriaznovCo-Founder of Web Leads Master
Looks cool! Also, a good benchmark for the future as podcasts are booming now, and there are many more to come.
Robert HishmehSenior Systems Engineer
Brilliant
