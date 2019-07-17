Really Good Emails 2.0

Discussion
Maker
Matthew Smith
Well friends, it's been a wild 5 years, but we are growing up a little bit. I'm really curious how everyone out there is doing their email game when it comes to product and ecommerce emails. Before starting Fathom & Draft (my design studio), when I was on leadership at three different startups I was always hunting for the best in class emails that other products were sending out so I could improve our own email game. I couldn't find what I was looking for, so I launched it and got some friends to join in the mess with me! What's your typical flow for working on email designs and code for your product hunt products?
