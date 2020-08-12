Discussion
Jesse Fornear
Hey PH, excited to launch my quarantine side project! ReadyKit is a curated emergency preparedness kit on Amazon. Build your survival kit, first aid kit, and natural disaster kit from the best products on Amazon. Avoid price gouging, supply shortages, and scams by preparing ahead of time. How it works: - Create an account to start saving items to your kit - Post new products by simply pasting Amazon URLs (product title, image, and price are pre-filled) - Add your Amazon Tracking ID to your profile and it will automatically be added to your links - Share your profile (e.g., https://readykit.org/jesse) with friends and family to help them build their own kits https://readykit.org
This got me with the homepage and the idea of "build your own kit." This is just a list of products. Nothing more. Not a way to find a collection of items that work well together. Nothing like a quiz to find out what you need. You can't even add more than one item to a cart and buy it all at once. It's just a list of affiliate links. :/ That wouldn't be a bad thing if this actually provided anything that Amazon doesn't already (and better). I'm glad I used a fake email to sign up. Product Hunt, why you disappoint so much?
@ethan_glover so critical! Curation is valuable on its own and (I assume) most consumers would prefer to purchase from Amazon, a merchant they know and trust.