Max Orozco
MakerEasier MRIs for Kids
Hi Product Hunt! I made my career in academia using MRI techniques to map human brain development and I lived this problem for many years. Our research team tried our best to prepare kids and their families for the upcoming MRI but all too commonly the children were too freaked out to scan or moved so much the data was unusable. It wasn't until I found out that for clinical scans all of these kids would likely be sedated that I knew I could create a better solution. Here is how it works: Our friendly mascot, Teddy, shows the child the sights and sounds of the MRI room. Real audio of MRI scans habituate the child to the loud noises of the scanner. Using the motion trackers within the VR headset we created biofeedback mini games, providing audio/visual cues when the child moves their head too much. This way we are training the child to stay still within the threshold of a quality scan. With the ability to translate this in Spanish, Arabic, Mandarin, and more, we can delivery a product that is diverse as our patient populations. It is not enough to make it child friend. Using enterprise hardware Ready Teddy ensures the easiest implementation for clinical teams possible. Our goal is make a VR game that trains kids to meet the demands of an MRI with bravery and preparedness.
