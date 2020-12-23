Ready Player Me Christmas Edition

discussion
Andra Viidikas
This is awesome, will share with my family!
Congratulations, 2020 is about to end! We built this awesome Christmas avatar creator to celebrate the holidays. You can create a Christmas avatar from a selfie, customize hair, clothing, etc and export an awesome render you can share with your friends as a Christmas greeting. It’s free, of course, and works on the web. Ready Player Me is built by our team at Wolf3D. We create personal 3D avatars of people for games and virtual worlds from a single selfie.