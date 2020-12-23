  1. Home
Ready Player Me Christmas Edition

Create a Christmas card with your personal avatar.

Virtual Reality
Social Media Tools
Games
Create an avatar from a selfie and get an awesome Christmas card you can share with friends.
Choose a photo, customize your avatar hair, clothing, and accessories. Export a Christmas card you can share with friends and family.
Andra Viidikas
This is awesome, will share with my family!
Timmu Tõke
Maker
CEO at Wolf3D
Congratulations, 2020 is about to end! We built this awesome Christmas avatar creator to celebrate the holidays. You can create a Christmas avatar from a selfie, customize hair, clothing, etc and export an awesome render you can share with your friends as a Christmas greeting. It’s free, of course, and works on the web. Ready Player Me is built by our team at Wolf3D. We create personal 3D avatars of people for games and virtual worlds from a single selfie.
Rainer Selvet
Maker
CTO @Wolf3D
😎
