Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Readle
Readle
Daily English reading exercises
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Sharpen your English every day on Readle! Explore captivating texts and test your understanding with questions. No accounts, pure learning. 📚
Launched in
Education
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
by
Readle
LimeOps
Ad
1 click, cut AWS cost instantly
About this launch
Readle
Daily English Reading Exercises
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Readle by
Readle
was hunted by
Kevin Hermawan
in
Education
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kevin Hermawan
. Featured on August 26th, 2023.
Readle
is not rated yet. This is Readle's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report