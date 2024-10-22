Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
ReadKidz
ReadKidz
One-stop multimedia children's stories creation platform
Visit
Upvote 15
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Transform ideas into stories with integrated text, images, and audio. Craft narratives, generate illustrations, and create content publishable on KDP and YouTube. Streamline from inspiration to publication, and turn imagination into income
Launched in
Art
Kids
Artificial Intelligence
by
ReadKidz
Interactive
About this launch
ReadKidz
One-stop multimedia children's stories creation platform
0
reviews
132
followers
Follow for updates
ReadKidz by
ReadKidz
was hunted by
Luo Baishun
in
Art
,
Kids
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Andy Wang
,
Mio
and
Jason Xie
. Featured on October 28th, 2024.
ReadKidz
is not rated yet. This is ReadKidz's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report