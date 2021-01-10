discussion
Jaisal Rathee
Maker
150+ growth strategies (Growmysaas.co) 🚀
Hey ProductHunters 👋, Having spent most of 2020 in lockdown here in London, one habit I’ve picked up and consistently tried to maintain is reading. When I read books, I tend to take notes of key topics that I pick up so that I can easily revisit them again. Now with the UK having entered lockdown 3.0 - I decided to make a fun side project and turn the concept of book summaries into something fun and interesting. Inspired by the (now famous) tweet - “Most books should just be articles. Most articles should just be blog posts. And most blog posts should just be tweets” - I created readinshort.co so you can read all the key ideas and insights from books without having to take days or even weeks to read them. Along with this, we’ll also share actionable tips that you can use to apply these in your day to day life. I’m really excited to share my side project with you all. Book summaries have been considered boring and not helpful - but we’re here to change that. We’re currently web only, but have an iOS app under development :) I’m here to answer any questions that you have!
