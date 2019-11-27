Readaway 2.0

Discussion
Mihir Panchal
This is the second major iteration of Readaway. Please share any constructive/positive feedback. Particularly, want to know which kinds of users is this most useful for.
Why did I make Readaway? I read several books at a time. Sometimes I come across articles on twitter/hacker news etc.. which are too long to read, but I am on the move, want to rest my eyes or both. I have to commute to work - take the train/street car or drive occasionally. I like my commute to be fun and productive. I researched some of the existing solutions and found that none of them offered a great user experience - an excellent listening experience, physical paper to voice conversion, bookmarking, and a few other things. I created Readaway to help me scan a book so that I can listen to the next few pages and maintain my continuity without straining my eyes while on the move. While at it, I also added a way to do the same with webpages/articles/blog posts/text. It serves as a great bookmarking tool for me too. Which other use cases do you think Readaway solves?
