Readapt
Readapt
Your digital text reading companion. Adapt text your way.
Designed for those with reading challenges like dyslexia and poor vision. With Readapt, you can customise your reading preferences and adapt text (English or French) on websites and Word documents to suit your reading comfort and preferences.
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
User Experience
Readapt
About this launch
Readapt
Your digital text reading companion. Adapt text your way.
Readapt by
Readapt
Alex. Delivet
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
User Experience
Taze Young
Sylvain Zimmer
Featured on July 5th, 2022.
Readapt
This is Readapt's first launch.
