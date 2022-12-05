Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Read Smart Scheduler
Ranked #18 for today
Read Smart Scheduler
Automate finding the best time for your meetings
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Automate finding the best time for meetings in Google Calendar with Read Smart Scheduler. Enhance your calendar, stop scheduling bad meetings, and make them better with Read's seamless integration.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Meetings
+1 by
Read Smart Scheduler
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
Read Smart Scheduler
Automate finding the best time for your meetings
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Read Smart Scheduler by
Read Smart Scheduler
was hunted by
David Shim
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Meetings
. Made by
David Shim
,
Luke Woloszyn
,
Brad Bicknell
,
Andrew Powers
,
Zoe Robinson
,
Robert Williams
and
Elliott Waldron
. Featured on December 7th, 2022.
Read Smart Scheduler
is not rated yet. This is Read Smart Scheduler's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#96
Report