Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Read AI for Gmail
Read AI for Gmail
Inbox AI
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Read AI for Gmail integrates directly into Gmail to bring AI into your inbox by automatically summarizing threads and surfacing relevant information from meetings, emails, and messages.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Email
Productivity
by
Read AI for Gmail
About this launch
Read AI for Gmail
Inbox AI
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Read AI for Gmail by
Read AI for Gmail
was hunted by
David Shim
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Email
,
Productivity
. Made by
David Shim
and
Tamzin Selvi
. Featured on November 18th, 2024.
Read AI for Gmail
is not rated yet. This is Read AI for Gmail's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report