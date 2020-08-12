Reach.at helps you create interactive contact pages!
Hey Product Hunters 👋🏻 It's been three years since we launched Collect.chat here. We got our initial customers from here, and now we are a profitable bootstrapped startup. I don't think this would be possible without this awesome community. On behalf of my team, a "Huge Thanks"! Collect.chat was initially designed to create chatbot widgets for websites. "Sharing the chatbot using a unique URL" was one of its features and that gained more momentum than we expected. So we thought of creating a separate product to create a short-memorable link and thus Reach.at was born. In simple words, Reach.at is a no-code conversational contact page builder. It is easy to build, there is no coding required, and you have ready-made templates to start from. Try a demo at https://reach.at/demo The branded 'reach.at/yourname' link is handy to share in social media bio, email signatures and inside conversations. Let me share some examples: "You can reach.at/johndoe to book a sales call" "For any help, please reach.at/JacksonFirms" "Just reach.at/ParkGames to share your feedback" Some of our features include: - Realtime email notification and webhook updates - Direct integration with MailChimp, Google Sheets or via Zapier - Book meetings and sync with Google Calendar - Create meeting rooms with Zoom (pending approval) Please try it out and let me know your thoughts and feedback. Do share your reach.at pages here. We would love to check out what you have built 🤗 Cheers, Shyjal
Congrats on the launch. Great product.
Great product !
Congrats on the launch! What would be the primary use-case you are trying to solve with Reach.at? Would this serve more as a social media bio link or as a Calendar integration (like Calendly)?
Maker
@tmatthewj Hi Matthew, thanks. We have designed the product with both use-cases in mind. A typical bio-link tool helps you to share all your important links. Reach.at takes it step further. You can share links, plus create an interactive conversation to dish out the content the user is interested in. And with a memorable link like "reach.at/matthew" it's easier for your customers to schedule meetings with you through a conversation. Right now we have Google Calendar integration. We will be bringing more integrations to make meeting booking more powerful. These days I only use my reach.at link to schedule calls with customers :-)
