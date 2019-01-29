Log InSign up
Razer Stealth Quartz

Razer's new gaming laptop, in pink.

When we first launched a selection of our bestselling peripherals in Razer Quartz, we received incredible feedback from our community. We’ve now expanded the Quartz family to include even more of our best-performing hardware—discover now.

Razer Goes All in on Pink With 'Quartz Pink' ProductsRazer rolled out a new line on Tuesday of its peripherals and a Blade Stealth laptop in Quartz Pink. The company announced the release of eight new Quartz Pink peripherals alongside the laptop.
Razer unveils Stealth laptop and gaming accessories in Quartz PinkFor eons, true romantics have honored Valentine's Day with the three traditional gifts: flowers, chocolates and ultraportable gaming laptops. Just in time for this year's celebration, Razer has announced a limited-edition lineup of pink hardware that includes its sub-3 pound model and a variety of accessories.
Razer is selling its first pink laptopRazer is making a pink laptop. Okay, technically, Razer is making a limited edition Razer Blade Stealth Quartz laptop, which happens to be pink. It's on sale just in time for Valentine's Day, and, in the words of Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan, it will "steal hearts everywhere."
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
This is beyond beautiful looking, much prefer this to the original Razer style they have tried so hard to make cool.
