Rayvolt eXXite X One Ebike
The ultimate 21st century e-bike
The X One sets the bar for the electric bike of the 21st century with multiple patented technologies
The Rayvolt eXXite X One Electric Bike Packs Tons Of Tech Into An Affordable Package
October 22nd, 2019 by Kyle Field The team at Rayvolt are back with a new project that takes the ebike tech they have been building to the next level.
X One electric bicycle is so futuristic that it's years ahead of its time
At a time when many electric bicycle manufacturers are showing off small, incremental advances, the X One e-bike is set to leapfrog them all. That's because this futuristic e-bike is combining a sleek, futuristic design with new technology rarely ever seen in an e-bike. And the price is pretty revolutionary too, in a good way.
