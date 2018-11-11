RAWG TLDR is an incredibly fast way to get to know games. With each video showing 17 seconds of the meat of the game, you'll be ready to choose from 100+ titles in 30 minutes. The game page with more info and stores is one click away, which makes it the largest multi-platform database with the shortest route from discovering to owning.
Reviews
- Pros:
Great UI/UX, neat features for game collectors, more stats to brag aboutCons:
Underdeveloped community features, not all game stores are supported yet
If you're in love with games, and can't resist from getting another 10 "icons" during every single Steam Sale - RAWG is just for you. The killer-feature for me is automated game import system that keeps all my games in one place, which was always an issue for me, since I actively play on every platform there is.Антон Орлов has used this product for one year.