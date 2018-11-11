Log InSign up
RAWG TLDR is an incredibly fast way to get to know games. With each video showing 17 seconds of the meat of the game, you'll be ready to choose from 100+ titles in 30 minutes. The game page with more info and stores is one click away, which makes it the largest multi-platform database with the shortest route from discovering to owning.

  Антон Орлов
    Антон ОрловDeveloper, orels1.tips
    Pros: 

    Great UI/UX, neat features for game collectors, more stats to brag about

    Cons: 

    Underdeveloped community features, not all game stores are supported yet

    If you're in love with games, and can't resist from getting another 10 "icons" during every single Steam Sale - RAWG is just for you. The killer-feature for me is automated game import system that keeps all my games in one place, which was always an issue for me, since I actively play on every platform there is.

    Антон Орлов has used this product for one year.
Sergey Ulankin
What exactly TLDR is? If you have ever fallen for a very specific game, you probably googled for “games like Firewatch” or “Punishing games like Dark Souls” and probably you found some answers. However, the media usually post collections where you have to click through eleven web-pages to see the top-10, because more pageviews = more money. If you were lucky, you found a Youtube video but you still needed to spend lots of time searching. Then you had to google the game you liked to find which platform it had been released to and where you could buy it. I am already tired typing this, but imagine how tiresome the process itself was! With TLDR, we make discovery entertaining and incredibly fast. You can find or remember over a hundred games in half an hour, or you can watch all new trailers in 3 minutes. It’s a large amount of games compilations, curated, structured and updated daily. The hottest titles of November? Check. The must-plays across genres or platforms? Check. The best black and white games? Check! Games where you play as the antagonist? Check! We’ve got it all and many more. If you find something, you can wishlist it or get more info or find places to buy the game—all in one click. 17 seconds feel too short? Watch a full video from YouTube. All this to make RAWG a multi-platform discovery service with the shortest route from “want,” to “have.”
