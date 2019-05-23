RAWG Discover

RAWG brings a discovery-rich list similar to popular content discovery platforms, that is powered by the world's largest games database. 🎮 Browse an endless flow of games. 👀 Like what you see? The neural network will find more games for you.
🤖
🤖
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Sergey UlankinMaker@sergey_ulankin · The editor-in-chief of RAWG.io
Hello again, product hunters! It's been over a year since we launched our beta for the first time ob PH, generating around 800 of upvotes. And this Friday is the second birthday of RAWG! So this is a great opportunity to share our progress with this wonderful community. We are out of beta today, and we are proud to announce ML-powered recommendations on RAWG. We launched a neural network to help you find a new favorite game in a few seconds. RAWG is turning into a discovery service similar to popular content discovery platforms, that is powered by the world's largest games database, and lets you browse an endless flow of games. If you like what you see, our neural network will find more games you will enjoy in a single click. Machine learning recommendations work differently than those based on metadata or collaborative filtering. If you liked a game like Super Mario Galaxy, you'd probably be looking for other cheerful colorful games and not just 3D platformers. If you enjoyed a sports game like EA Sports NHL, chances are you are going to like more sports games or management simulators. If you know what you are looking for, RAWG will help you find your next favorite game in less than 20 seconds. I hope that you'll enjoy using RAWG as much as we enjoyed making it. ♥
Upvote (6)Share·