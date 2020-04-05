Discussion
Igor Dyachuk
Maker
Hi! My name is Igor and I’m a designer and developer based in Moscow. Me and my buddy Alexey made this simple and beautiful app called Rating 10. It is a complete rethinking of our Rating concept, which allowed users to store the ratings for all their favorite stuff. We built it keeping two things in mind: it had to be easy to use, and needed to look great. It lets you collect, store, and share ratings for all the things that you love or hate. Our hope is that this product will help you keep track of what you enjoyed and not enjoyed to be conscious of your taste, and share the things that you loved with your buddies on Twitter. It is designed to be easy to use and beautiful to look at. Let us know what you think!
