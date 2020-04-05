  1. Home
Rate movies, books, burgers - anything you want

Rating 10 is a completely new way to rate all the things that you like (or hate) such as movies, burgers, TV Shows, or anything else. Tweet your opinion to your friends! Customize app’s appearance with dozens of inspired themes.
Igor Dyachuk
Hi! My name is Igor and I’m a designer and developer based in Moscow. Me and my buddy Alexey made this simple and beautiful app called Rating 10. It is a complete rethinking of our Rating concept, which allowed users to store the ratings for all their favorite stuff. We built it keeping two things in mind: it had to be easy to use, and needed to look great. It lets you collect, store, and share ratings for all the things that you love or hate. Our hope is that this product will help you keep track of what you enjoyed and not enjoyed to be conscious of your taste, and share the things that you loved with your buddies on Twitter. It is designed to be easy to use and beautiful to look at. Let us know what you think!
Lux Ordo
Cool app
@lux_ordo Hi! Thanks for your feedback. Hope you enjoy rating things!
