Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Raspberry Pi 400
Raspberry Pi 400
A complete PC built into a keyboard for $70
Hardware
Education
Featuring a quad-core 64-bit processor, 4GB of RAM, wireless networking, dual-display output, and 4K video playback, as well as a 40-pin GPIO header, Raspberry Pi 400 is a powerful, easy-to-use computer built into a neat and portable keyboard.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
38 minutes ago
The Raspberry Pi 400 is a compact keyboard with a built-in computer
The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced the Raspberry Pi 400, a compact keyboard with a full ARM-based computer built in. Just plug it into a TV or monitor using one of its two micro HDMI ports and attach a power cord.
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Community @producthunt. Chef.
I see Rasberry have decided to take lightweight PC to the next level
Upvote
Share
7mins
Send