Rasa X is a tool for developers to deploy and improve Rasa-powered assistants by learning from real conversations. Rasa is the leading open source machine learning framework to automate text-and voice-based conversations.
Alan NicholMakerHiring@alanmnichol · Co-founder at @Rasa_HQ
Thanks for hunting, @imcatnoone ! Excited to be sharing Rasa X with the world. Over the last few years we've been shipping products to give all makers the ability to build great AI assistants. One of the biggest blockers is the availability of training data, and by far the most effective data you can get are real conversations between your users and your assistant. So Rasa X is there to help you view and filter those conversations, annotate them, and turn them into training data to improve your AI assistant.
