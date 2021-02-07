RapidReg LTD

discussion
Chris Collins
MakerTechnical Founder
Hello hunters! My name is Chris and I'm the founder of RapidReg - what a crazy year it has been! This year I have... ✅ Watched with horror as my event rental business is destroyed by COVID ✅ Kept busy developing RapidReg as a contactless registration tool for businesses hit by COVID ✅ Made a tiny human being (my wife is due to go into labour any day now!) 🎉 ✅ Managed to keep my whole team employed, even with COVID cancellations removing our profits ✅ Launched RapidReg to over 200 industries to handle everything from activity booking, to appointment scheduling, contactless charity donations and so much more. ------------------------------------------ 🚀 So what is RapidReg? RapidReg is a scheduling and form building tool that includes everything you need in one place, at a price you can't beat! We've got... ✅ Form & survey builders ✅ Availability calendars & online booking ✅ Online Pricing and payments with Stripe, Square or PayPal ✅ QR code generating for contactless booking/lead capture ✅ A fantastic developer API ✅ Zapier integration ✅ Tree planting with every submission! Our price is already extremely competitive at only £10 a month - but for you lovey Product Hunters, for the next 48 hours we are offering a lifetime deal, for only £59! >> Get The Lifetime Deal Here << That's crazy good value for this amazing tool that will store unlimited submissions, and continue to develop and grow to become more and more powerful as time goes by. ------------------------------------------ 🌲🌲 A bit more about the tree planting... 🌲🌲 We give you the option to plant trees with every submission. Why? Because right now, businesses are to blame for 75% - 85% of all climate change. This could be in the way that they operate, or the supply chain needed to bring products overseas, and deliver to consumers. When we surveyed a range of business owners, it soon became clear that businesses owners want to do more, but they just don't know where to start! With RapidReg we have made it ridiculously simple to set up a form for your business (Contact forms, newsletter sign-ups, booking forms, appointment scheduling and more) - and to plant a tree for every submission/registration. This means you can actively fight climate change, and benefit from more leads, and a streamlined business process at the same time. ------------------------------------------ 💡 Please ask us about any specifics and me and the team will do our best to answer everyone. 💡 And if you are already one of our amazing current users, let us know what you think!
Love this tool! Chris and the team have done a great job, its super easy to use, and this is amazing value for what you get! Good luck guys!
Very cool product and so easy to use! I’ve tried many other form builders and none have been as intuitive or offered me as many features! Add in the fact that I can help save the economy for every submission and my green side loves it!
Thank you to every one voting so far, I haven't gone into labour yet 😂 I've seen how hard the team have worked on this product - and how great the product is to the people already using it. RapidReg deserves the top spot on Product Hunt today!
Super intuitive software that suits the needs of my business at a great price point! Always bringing new features too!
Love this product and these guys, they make products that make sense and don't break the bank!
Such an amazing product, simple to use, really functional and very reasonably priced. So happy I can be a part of its success.
This is great. It looks good and is easy to use. The tree thing is pretty cool also
This is such a useful tool for businesses of all sizes due to its affordability, without compromise on quality. An innovative product from people that care about the environment and their customers 👍🏼
RapidReg is an incredible piece of software run by a great team of people. RapidReg has saved me so much time and money I don’t know what I would do without it now. Thank you guys!!