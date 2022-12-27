Products
.rankode
.rankode
Gives recruiters the power to rate a candidate's GitHub
Everything you need to know about a programmer is in their GitHub—Evaluate their skills automatically—Avoid complicated processes and expensive hiring mistakes—Superboost your retention—Get the best person for the job and make them the best offer!
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Human Resources
by
.rankode
About this launch
.rankode
Gives recruiters the power to rate a candidate's GitHub.
.rankode by
.rankode
was hunted by
Alizée Chasse
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Alizée Chasse
. Featured on December 27th, 2022.
.rankode
is not rated yet. This is .rankode's first launch.
