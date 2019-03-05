Log InSign up
Rank Math SEO

A powerful and lightweight SEO plugin for WordPress

😻Rank Math is a FREE WordPress SEO plugin to help you supercharge your website.
📈Google Search Console
⚠️404 Error & Redirection Manager
SEO & Content Audit Tools
🔥Rich Snippets
Reviews of Rank Math SEO Plugin - See What Others are SayingRank Math is awesome. But, we are biased. See what everyone who uses Rank Math SEO has to say about this revolutionary WordPress SEO Plugin.
Rank Math
How to Setup Rank Math SEO Plugin ProperlyOnce you install Rank Math for the first time, you will be greeted with the Setup Wizard we discuss below. If you haven't yet, install the Rank Math plugin by following the instructions on this tutorial. If you already installed Rank Math but want to go through the setup wizard again, you can find out how to open the Rank Math setup wizard.
Rank Math
Blogging SEO: A Step-by-Step Guide to Rank Higher in Google @ MyThemeShopIf you think doing SEO for a blog is easy, think again. With Google's algorithm constantly evolving, blogging SEO has been getting more challenging than it has ever been. But there's a way of simplifying it to an extent where it doesn't feel challenging anymore.
MyThemeShopAnonymous
Rank Math SEO Plugin review - Suganthan MohanadasanWith over 650 million websites being powered with WordPress, it's safe to say that it is one of the most popular CMS out there. The ease of use, availability of themes and plugins, and a wide range of people competent in the development and support makes it very popular.
Suganthan MohanadasanSuganthan Mohanadasan

  • Suganthan Mohanadasan
    Suganthan MohanadasanDigital marketing consultant
    Pros: 

    Lightweight, unique features (Schema, AMP, 404+Redirection monitor, Role manager, Deep Google search console integration)

    Cons: 

    Limited documentation, SEO Analysis is a little over engineered.

    Rank Math has all the standard features and packs some new features as mentioned above. Which makes it powerful and the support is very good. On top of all of this its free and the product owner confirmed that the current features will remain free for life. No brainer really.

    I've reviewed the Plugin extensively in my blog: https://www.suganthan.no/blog/ra...

    Suganthan Mohanadasan has used this product for one month.
  • Sunalini Rana
    Sunalini Rana
    Pros: 

    Great UI and support

    Cons: 

    If Keyword research is added to the plugin that will make it the best plugin available in the market.

    RankMath plugin helped me remove 4 other plugins I was using on my website to manage different tasks like redirection, Schema etc. Thank you for building this plugin and providing it for free.

    Sunalini Rana has used this product for one month.
Bhanu Ahluwalia
Bhanu AhluwaliaMaker@bhanuahluwalia · Co-Founder MyThemeShop
Hey fellow Product Hunters! 👋 Firstly, thanks @kensavage for hunting our plugin. My name is Bhanu Ahluwalia - I’m one of the founders of the Rank Math SEO plugin for WordPress. We’ve been building Rank Math for almost 4 years now and it originally launched as a private beta just a few months ago. We’ve gotten tons of feedback, and over 20,000 installs since, and think we’re finally ready to introduce Rank Math to the world. At its core, Rank Math is an SEO plugin for WordPress but it’s actually much more than that. It does everything you’d expect from a fully-fledged search engine optimization plugin and more. We created Rank Math with the intention of designing it to be a fully-functional SEO suite that lives right inside your WordPress dashboard. *The Problem* Existing search engine optimization plugins for WordPress are either bloated, lack essential features or cost a lot of money. After dealing with this problem ourselves for years, we decided it was time for someone to step in and pick up from where the others dropped the ball. *The Solution* We built Rank Math. A WordPress Search Engine Optimization plugin that has everything you need to optimize your website - with new features released on a fast development timeline and support that you can actually rely on. Rank Math already goes above and beyond other top rated SEO plugins - most of which cost money, are loaded with annoying upsells and bloated code. *The Roadmap* We have been and continue to work day and night to perfect and improve Rank Math so you’ll be pleased to hear we have some exciting new features lined up that will be rolling out in the months and weeks to come. *We Need You* I can’t wait to hear what you have to say about Rank Math. Learn more on our website and install the plugin (which we actually use on our own website) on all of your websites today. Let us know if you have any feedback or questions in the comments - we’ll be joining the conversation!
Alex Panagis
Alex Panagis@alexjpanagis
@kensavage @bhanuahluwalia I absolutely love Rank Math! Thank you for creating Rank Math, I can't wait for everything that's planned 💪🏼
Bhanu Ahluwalia
Bhanu AhluwaliaMaker@bhanuahluwalia · Co-Founder MyThemeShop
@alexjpanagis Thank you so much for appreciating the hard work we have put in the plugin. Definitely, we are working on making our Roadmap public in the coming weeks so everyone's informed of the upcoming features and the plans.
Afrinik
Afrinik@afrinik · Blog posting and writer
@kensavage @bhanuahluwalia Rank math is a great plugin not only rich in SEO but many other features that a website wants.
Suganthan Mohanadasan
Suganthan Mohanadasan@suganthanmn · Digital marketing consultant
@bhanuahluwalia Lots of love for Rank Math. Keep up the good work mate!
Vivek Sancheti
Vivek Sancheti@evivz · Co-Founder CryptoGround.Com
Finally we have some good competitor to Yoast. They did so many blunders recently. Will try on few sites and update back here.
Bhanu Ahluwalia
Bhanu AhluwaliaMaker@bhanuahluwalia · Co-Founder MyThemeShop
@evivz Thank you for trying the plugin and we look forward to hearing back from you. I'm hopeful you will like the plugin a lot, like we do when using it on our websites.
Tips Clear
Tips Clear@tips_clear · Blogger cum Digital Marketer
Dear WordPress website owners and SEOs. Are you using SEO tools for your WordPress sites? Please check this Rank Math SEO. You will leave your all other tools and stick with it. This one will do more and more works without asking a penny from you. Yes, it is totally FREE. I thank Mr Bhanu Ahluwalia for this SUPERB SEO tool.
Meed Ubarab U
Meed Ubarab U@ubarab
Fact: the best SEO plugin I have used on a WordPress powered project. I hope to see it transform to a SaaS based model with variations for Shopify, BigCommerce and more platforms.
Floyd Gonda
Floyd Gonda@seophilippiness · http://amzn.to/2nIQe8l
Love love love this product! RankMath will make your dreams come true!
