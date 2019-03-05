Rank Math SEO
A powerful and lightweight SEO plugin for WordPress
- Pros:
Lightweight, unique features (Schema, AMP, 404+Redirection monitor, Role manager, Deep Google search console integration)Cons:
Limited documentation, SEO Analysis is a little over engineered.
Rank Math has all the standard features and packs some new features as mentioned above. Which makes it powerful and the support is very good. On top of all of this its free and the product owner confirmed that the current features will remain free for life. No brainer really.
I've reviewed the Plugin extensively in my blog: https://www.suganthan.no/blog/ra...Suganthan Mohanadasan has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Great UI and supportCons:
If Keyword research is added to the plugin that will make it the best plugin available in the market.
RankMath plugin helped me remove 4 other plugins I was using on my website to manage different tasks like redirection, Schema etc. Thank you for building this plugin and providing it for free.Sunalini Rana has used this product for one month.