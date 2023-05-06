Products
Rangeen
Rangeen
Generate and curate color palettes for your next project
Rangeen offers multiple ways of generating beautiful color palettes, including ColorGPT (Text To Palette) and Album Art To Palette. Lightning Fast Exports and Colorblind Simulations make Rangeen perfect for artists, designers and developers.
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Side Project
About this launch
Generate and curate color palettes for your next project.
was hunted by
Malay Vasa
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Side Project
. Made by
Malay Vasa
and
Hriday Bhatia
. Featured on May 8th, 2023.
Rangeen
is not rated yet. This is Rangeen's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
