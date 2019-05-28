Range helps teams know what’s happening, stay in sync, and actually feel like a team. It’s thoughtfully designed software that helps teams share daily check-ins, track goals, and run better meetings so you can do your best work together.
Braden KowitzHunter@kowitz · Co-founder, Range
Hello! I’m a designer and co-founder here at Range. We’re excited to launch open signups today on Product Hunt! Range is all about helping teams work better together. And we knew the way to achieve that goal was to be constantly listening to our customers. So we designed Range in close collaboration with teams at Twitter, Coursera, WeWork, and more. I’d like to continue that tradition of listening to feedback here on Product Hunt. My co-founders and I will be around all day to answer any questions, and of course take suggestions too! I’m particularly interested in any feedback you might have on product design. Most of my design influence is from Google. I helped to design Gmail, Spreadsheets, Trends, and G Suite. I also started the Google Ventures Design team, where we wrote the book on Design Sprints. So I’m keenly aware of the power of great feedback. Please let me know if you have any questions or feedback about Range. Thanks. 🙌
