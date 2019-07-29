Log InSign up
Simple tool for exploring ways to improve your teamwork

Are you looking for ways to improve your teamwork? RandomRetros offers you a variety of fun formats to enable meaningful conversations and discuss areas of team improvement. Take action today!
Lessons Learned from 100+ Retrospectives | Blog | Random retrosPaulius Tuzikas Thu Apr 18 2019 There is a magical moment where a team gathers together to pause ' business as usual' and have a conversation to reflect on teamwork. It's called a Retrospective. If done well, it helps to take a step forward.
Oriol Torrillas
Oriol Torrillas
Thanks @pauliustuzikas and @francisco_baio_dias for this. We use it in every retrospective for our team and it's been great. Simple and efficient!
Paulius Tuzikas
Paulius Tuzikas
Maker
After multiple rounds of feedback and experimentation, we are happy to launch! We hope you enjoy. :)
David Okuniev
David Okuniev
Congrats guys! I can see this become a standard in any agile team's toolset. Best of luck.
Marta Bondyra
Marta Bondyra
Great tool, finally my team can stop scrolling through tens of pages before retro to find a nice, not boring and quality format. Thank you for creating it!
