Karim Atiyeh
Maker
Thanks so much for hunting us, @nickabouzeid! Hello Product Hunt 👋, We’re thrilled to share Ramp with you: The first corporate card built from the ground up to help businesses spend less. We believe in saving 💵 instead of chasing “points”, so that companies can focus on growth 📈. We built Ramp with the feedback of 150+ founders, CFOs and finance teams of high-growth companies. At launch, every Ramp customer will be eligible for 1.5% cash back and over $175,000 in partner rewards. For companies that sign-up, we’re also rolling out our Ramp Savings™, which analyzes your spending and provides actionable insights to reduce wasteful spend. On top of that, Ramp offers: - Beautiful dashboard 📊 views with live visibility into your ongoing and upcoming spend by cardholder, category and department - Continuous Savings 💰 Insights, customized based on spending patterns to help your company and coworkers reduce burn - Automatic receipt 🧾 reminders and the best receipt matching experience out there so that you never have to chase another receipt. Send it and forget it. Spanish receipt in pesos? We can match that. - Seamless accounting 🧮 integrations with NetSuite, Quickbooks, Xero and more We’re super excited to launch with the Product Hunt community, and are happy to answer any questions or feedback you may have. We would especially love to hear more about ideas you have around how your companies can save more and be more financially responsible. Do not hesitate to ping any of us on here or at hello@tryramp.com!
