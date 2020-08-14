  1. Home
Ramen Monthly Box

Monthly delivery of premium ramen

It's Time To Level Up Your Ramen GameOkay, I can honestly say that I'm an absolute ramen freak! I've eaten ramen since I was a kid and could eat it every day if given the chance. I've gotten pretty good at mixing things up a bit by adding an egg, meats, veggies, etc. until its a whole new dish.
WORLD RAMENS SUBSCRIPTION BOX REVIEW AND TASTE TEST (feat. Josh's Mom)On this episode of Unboxing with Josh, Josh tastes tests and reviews World Ramens Ramen Subscription Box with the help of his mom who he is visiting. More in...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Akash Wadhwani
Love the idea and the concept, a little confused after looking at the website. How many packets of ramen in one box? How many boxes in a month?
Carlotta Tatti
Maker
@akashwadhwani35 Thanks for the feedback! It's 8 packets of premium ramen per month that would normally cost between 3$ and 12$ each. We get discounts as we buy in big quantity. You will receive 1 box per month.
Akash Wadhwani
@carlotta_tatti Ohh Awesome! Will get a subscription right away!
