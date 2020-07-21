Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Rally.video

Rally.video

A video platform built for large social groups

get it
Rally is a video platform where you can hop in and out of conversations with a click! Perfect for hosting fun team socials, happy hours, engaging networking sessions and better virtual events for large social groups.
How I almost never started RallyThis has been one doozy of a year! At this time last year I had just quit my job at Babylon Health in the UK to join a startup incubator called Antler. Over the next three months I'd work on 2 separate ideas, which would ultimately get rejected by the program.
Community highlights: Trendsters solve Zoom headaches and help local businessesThe Trends Facebook group is both incredible and incredibly active. Over the past month, the group has contributed 700 posts, 7.9k comments and 12.4k reactions. Trends members network, swap advice, vet ideas, incubate new ventures, and do deals.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Ali Jiwani
Maker
Thanks @katmanalac for posting :) Hey Product Hunt! We are three friends who built a video platform at the peak of shelter in place to help local businesses and communities create virtual social gatherings. All of us enjoy hosting events, going out, and meeting new people and when we realized existing video applications weren't social enough, we built Rally. Rally is a space for you, your friends, your colleagues and your community to come together and hang out virtually online. We make it super easy for you to hop into a conversation with anyone in the same room while seeing and hearing the people in the background. We allow hosts to take the stage, shuffle people into groups and create additional rooms for guests to jump between. Each Rally room accommodates up to 35 people, and you can host larger events with multiple rooms. **We are giving Product Hunt community members three free rooms until the end of August.** Rally works best on Desktop Chrome and Firefox, with Safari and mobile browsers coming very soon. Try us out with your virtual events and let us know what you think! Check out our next happy hour here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/happ...
Upvote (2)Share
Alex Bouaziz
Congrats!! Looks great
Upvote (1)Share
Kyriakos Eleftheriou
Changing rooms is actually exciting ! Great job guys!
Upvote (1)Share
Nunzio Martinello
I tried Rally a month back and it's the best video experience I had so far! Congrats guys!
UpvoteShare
Sarah Smith
I LOVE RALLY! Can't wait to host more events soon!
UpvoteShare