Rally.video

Discussion
Ali Jiwani
Maker
Thanks @katmanalac for posting :) Hey Product Hunt! We are three friends who built a video platform at the peak of shelter in place to help local businesses and communities create virtual social gatherings. All of us enjoy hosting events, going out, and meeting new people and when we realized existing video applications weren't social enough, we built Rally. Rally is a space for you, your friends, your colleagues and your community to come together and hang out virtually online. We make it super easy for you to hop into a conversation with anyone in the same room while seeing and hearing the people in the background. We allow hosts to take the stage, shuffle people into groups and create additional rooms for guests to jump between. Each Rally room accommodates up to 35 people, and you can host larger events with multiple rooms. **We are giving Product Hunt community members three free rooms until the end of August.** Rally works best on Desktop Chrome and Firefox, with Safari and mobile browsers coming very soon. Try us out with your virtual events and let us know what you think! Check out our next happy hour here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/happ...
Congrats!! Looks great
Changing rooms is actually exciting ! Great job guys!
I tried Rally a month back and it's the best video experience I had so far! Congrats guys!
I LOVE RALLY! Can't wait to host more events soon!
