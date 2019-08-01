Raising Venture Capital—a Holloway Guide

Here's the pitch deck that Holloway used to raise $4.6 million from NEA and the New York Times for its online 'how-to' manual business

The internet promised quick and reliable access to all kinds of information, but in 2019, finding high-quality, well-vetted educational information is harder than ever. For people that process information better from reading than they do from watching a YouTube tutorial or listening to a podcast, the options are few and far between for quality "how-to" material that is also searchable.