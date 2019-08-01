Raising Venture Capital—a Holloway Guide

Discussion
Maker
Andy Sparks
👋 Hi hunters! Anyone aspiring to build a company should have access to the experiences and knowledge of those who have gone before. We researched over 750 pieces of source material, and worked with 40+ contributors—founders, investors, and startup lawyers—to build a practical Guide that helps founders approach the process of early-stage venture funding with confidence. Inside the Guide, you'll find 15 in-depth sections (and three appendices), each written to be read in under two hours, over lunch breaks and in-between putting the kids to bed and passing out. Reading on Holloway gives you a distraction-free, interactive format to help you find what you need, when you need it, in your browser. Digital access to a Guide also means access to ongoing new content, curated commentary from experts and readers, and features like search and bookmarks. Since this is our first paid Guide, we’re offering lifetime access to the Holloway Guide to Raising Venture Capital for $100 for a limited time. 💸 Because we love ProductHunt, hunters can get lifetime access to the Holloway Guide to Raising Venture Capital for 25% off for the next three days. Just use this link: https://www.holloway.com/rvc?vip... → Ends Aug 4, 2019.
