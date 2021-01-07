Raise Hand To Raise Hand
Raise your hand in real life to raise your hand on Meet
Francesco Signoretti
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋! My name is Francesco and I'm one of the creators behind Raise Hand To Raise Hand. RHTRH ✋ is an AI-powered Google Chrome Extension that allows you to raise your hand on Google Meet by raising your hand in real life. Both my brother (my co-maker) and I come from Italy, one of the countries first hit by the pandemic last year. As a result, we spent a good part of our 2020 working from home behind a glass screen. We wanted to create something that made meetings in VC more accessible in 2021, trying to help to contribute to the solution of one of the biggest issues we experienced – everyone talking over each other. We Italians are notorious for using our hands when we speak so a simple button wasn’t enough. RHTRH works with on all Chromium browsers for any organization using Google Workspace (it is compatible with Google Meet's "raise hand" functionality only – for now at least 🤫) - 🔒 Privacy first: All the computing happens on the device itself. No image ever leaves your laptop! - 🐝 All chromium browsers supported - 🙋♀️ We have set up two working modes: (i) School: We all got used to keeping our hands up to speak in school. That's how school mode works. (ii) Meeting: Some of us prefer to keep their hands on their keyboards while waiting for their turn to speak. Raise your hand again to lower your hand on Google Meet. Rinse and repeat. Choose your preferred mode - 👨💻 Completely open source: Contributions and PRs are more than welcome on our Github page Hope you like it! Let us know your feedback 👇.
